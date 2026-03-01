Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in Vikramaditya Motwane's biopic

Film will be shot at real locations, including Lord's, Eden Gardens

The movie will bring iconic moments from Ganguly's career to life at real locations like Lord's in London (where India won the 2002 NatWest Series) and Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Rao is diving deep into cricket training for authenticity, admitting he feels "nervous" but excited about telling such a big story.

If you're into sports or inspiring journeys, this one's worth keeping an eye on.