Rajkummar Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in Vikramaditya Motwane's biopic
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is stepping into the shoes of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly for a new biopic, with shooting starting this month.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan, the project sees Rao prepping hard—he's even dropping 9-10kg after his last film to get match-ready.
Film will be shot at real locations, including Lord's, Eden Gardens
The movie will bring iconic moments from Ganguly's career to life at real locations like Lord's in London (where India won the 2002 NatWest Series) and Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Rao is diving deep into cricket training for authenticity, admitting he feels "nervous" but excited about telling such a big story.
If you're into sports or inspiring journeys, this one's worth keeping an eye on.