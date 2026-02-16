Sonu Sood supports Rajpal Yadav ahead of bail hearing today

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has expressed his support for fellow actor Rajpal Yadav ahead of his bail hearing in a check-bounce case. The Delhi court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday, where Yadav is seeking bail. Sood took to social media to voice his hopes that Yadav gets the "relief he deserves."

Social media post 'He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul' Sood wrote on X, "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves." "He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let's not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right."

Legal battle Yadav has been in Tihar Jail since February 5 Yadav has been in Tihar Jail since February 5 after the court ordered his surrender. This came after he failed to repay dues amounting to nearly ₹9 crore in a check-bounce case. The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata, which flopped at the box office. Despite continuous legal procedures, the Chup Chup Ke actor failed to pay the debt, and his checks bounced.

