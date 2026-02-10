Sonu Sood vows support amid Rajpal Yadav's ₹9cr debt case

Actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to his colleague Rajpal Yadav , who was recently sent to Tihar Jail over a ₹9 crore debt and check bounce case . Just before surrendering, Yadav made an emotional confession about his financial struggles and lack of support. As per reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star confessed he had no friends in the industry who could help. Soon after this news spread, Sood stepped up, offering him a film alongside a "small signing amount."

Industry support 'He will be part of my film...' Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share his message. He wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry." "Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us...producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Professional gesture Sood clarified that it's not charity Sood further stressed that his offer is a professional gesture, not charity. He wrote, "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity." "When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

Advertisement

Case background Here's why Yadav was sentenced to jail Yadav took a ₹5 crore loan from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 to produce his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). However, the film flopped, leading to a repayment crisis. After seven checks issued by Yadav bounced, he was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. The actor's legal issues only worsened over time despite approaching the Delhi High Court with a revision petition.

Advertisement

Court proceedings His sentence was suspended in 2024 In June 2024, the Delhi High Court suspended Yadav's sentence and ordered him to show "sincere and genuine measures" to clear his dues. However, this was followed by a series of missed deadlines and unfulfilled commitments. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that most of the liability remained unpaid.