Rajpal Yadav calls for film investment fund after legal troubles Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

After getting interim bail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav is calling on the film federation to create an investment fund to make movie financing smoother.

At a Mumbai press conference, he said, "I request the whole film federation to agree with an investment fund for film finance to go ahead."

He also suggested setting up a standardized contract system for both foreign investors and actors.