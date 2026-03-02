Rajpal Yadav calls for film investment fund after legal troubles
After getting interim bail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav is calling on the film federation to create an investment fund to make movie financing smoother.
At a Mumbai press conference, he said, "I request the whole film federation to agree with an investment fund for film finance to go ahead."
He also suggested setting up a standardized contract system for both foreign investors and actors.
Yadav's push comes right after his legal troubles—he was granted interim bail in February 2026 (exact date not specified), following his surrender and partial repayment in a long-running ₹9 crore cheque-bounce dispute.
He described the loan as a "ghar ka maamla" (family matter) gone wrong and admitted he signed documents without reading them.
Despite all this, Yadav isn't slowing down—he said, "I am a man of ₹1500 crore" and that he has 10 films lined up.
His next movie, Bhooth Bangla, is slated to release in the coming months.
During tough times, fans showed support in creative ways—from piggy bank donations by kids to big contributions from well-wishers.