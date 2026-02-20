Rajpal Yadav gets bail in ₹9cr cheque bounce case
Comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court after being jailed over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
The trouble started when he took a ₹5 crore loan linked to the production of Ata Pata Laapata (agreements and supplementary agreements were executed up to August 2012) but couldn't repay it, even after multiple cheques and agreements.
The latest developments in the case
The dispute heated up after the film's music launch in 2012, leading to a court stay on its release until Yadav cleared part of his dues.
In 2018, Rajpal Yadav was convicted (trial court conviction in March 2018 leading to a fine) and in November 2018 an execution court sentenced him to three months' imprisonment.
The source does not report a conviction or sentence for his wife.
After surrendering to Tihar Jail earlier this month for missing payment deadlines, he received interim bail.
His manager says they've paid ₹2.5 crore so far and are hoping for another hearing soon.