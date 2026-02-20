Rajpal Yadav gets bail in ₹9cr cheque bounce case

The latest developments in the case

The dispute heated up after the film's music launch in 2012, leading to a court stay on its release until Yadav cleared part of his dues.

In 2018, Rajpal Yadav was convicted (trial court conviction in March 2018 leading to a fine) and in November 2018 an execution court sentenced him to three months' imprisonment.

The source does not report a conviction or sentence for his wife.

After surrendering to Tihar Jail earlier this month for missing payment deadlines, he received interim bail.

His manager says they've paid ₹2.5 crore so far and are hoping for another hearing soon.