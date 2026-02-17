Rajpal Yadav's lawyer says wasn't 'easy' to secure bail

Rajpal Yadav , the popular Bollywood actor, has been granted bail in a 10-year-old financial dispute case. His lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay told Mumbai Mirror that securing this bail was "not easy at all." The legal battle is related to agreements signed over a decade ago for Yadav's 2010 production venture. Upadhyay said, "He is not a lawyer; he doesn't understand technicalities...Whenever the court asked, he simply said, 'Whatever I owe, I will pay.'"

Legal complications What is the case all about? The dispute arose after Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film underperformed at the box office, leading to significant losses. Subsequently, bounced checks, along with mounting interest and penalties, pushed the outstanding amount to nearly ₹9 crore. In an attempt to clear the dues, Yadav issued several checks to the lender, but they were dishonoured, prompting criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Allegations Complainant more interested in seeing Yadav imprisoned, claims lawyer Upadhyay has alleged that the complainant was more interested in seeing Yadav imprisoned than settling the dues. He claimed that if it were only about money, they could have taken the security. "But there was a malicious intent. The complainant said that 'We don't want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail." "This was categorically said by the complainants. If it was the issue of money only then they must have taken the surety."

