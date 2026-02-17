Rajpal Yadav's lawyer says wasn't 'easy' to secure bail
What's the story
Rajpal Yadav, the popular Bollywood actor, has been granted bail in a 10-year-old financial dispute case. His lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay told Mumbai Mirror that securing this bail was "not easy at all." The legal battle is related to agreements signed over a decade ago for Yadav's 2010 production venture. Upadhyay said, "He is not a lawyer; he doesn't understand technicalities...Whenever the court asked, he simply said, 'Whatever I owe, I will pay.'"
Legal complications
What is the case all about?
The dispute arose after Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his 2012 directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film underperformed at the box office, leading to significant losses. Subsequently, bounced checks, along with mounting interest and penalties, pushed the outstanding amount to nearly ₹9 crore. In an attempt to clear the dues, Yadav issued several checks to the lender, but they were dishonoured, prompting criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
Allegations
Complainant more interested in seeing Yadav imprisoned, claims lawyer
Upadhyay has alleged that the complainant was more interested in seeing Yadav imprisoned than settling the dues. He claimed that if it were only about money, they could have taken the security. "But there was a malicious intent. The complainant said that 'We don't want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail." "This was categorically said by the complainants. If it was the issue of money only then they must have taken the surety."
Support
'He says he will comply with court directions...'
Despite the legal battle, Yadav has remained mentally strong, according to his lawyer. "He is strong. He says he will comply with court directions. His only request is that his side be properly heard," Upadhyay said. There has also been speculation about industry colleagues coming forward to help him during this tough time. While the lawyer didn't name anyone, he confirmed that many have extended their support to Yadav in his hour of need.