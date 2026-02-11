Rajpal Yadav received Pakistan-traced threat email, Kapil Sharma mentioned
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav received a threatening email on December 14, 2024, that was traced back to Pakistan.
The message, sent by someone calling themselves "Bishnu," also mentioned Kapil Sharma, Sugandha Mishra, and Remo D'Souza.
After the threat, Yadav's wife filed a police complaint in Mumbai.
Sender gave 8-hour deadline for response
Yadav kept things calm and said he just focuses on entertaining people: "It's not my job to talk about this incident when I don't know anything about it."
The sender had demanded a reply within eight hours and warned of personal and professional trouble if ignored.
Police are investigating the sender's identity
Mumbai police tracked the email to an address in Pakistan (Don99284) and registered an FIR.
The sender claimed Kapil Sharma was targeted because his show is sponsored by Salman Khan.
Police are still digging into who's behind these threats.