Rajpal Yadav remembers Asrani, hails him as 'immortal legend'

Actor Rajpal Yadav , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, recently paid tribute to his late co-star Asrani. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Yadav called Asrani "immortal" and a legend of cinema. He also revealed he couldn't attend the actor's last rites due to personal circumstances.

Personal tragedy Yadav's father died during 'Bhooth Bangla' shoot Yadav revealed that while shooting for Bhooth Bangla, his father was admitted to the ICU and passed away. He said, "On one side, the film's shooting was going on, and on the other, my father had been admitted to the ICU." "My father passed away during the shooting of this film, and I got the news about Asrani sir, soon after the film was completed."

Actor's respect Yadav calls Asrani an 'immortal' legend Yadav, who has worked with Asrani in several films, said, "I've watched him since childhood and later worked with him in many films. Wherever Asrani sir was, the entire unit can vouch that he would light up the atmosphere." "Asrani sir is immortal. If you list 100 names from the past 100 years, Asrani Sir would be one of the most important legends among them. He is immortal and will always remain so." "May his blessings stay with us."

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