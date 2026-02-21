Check-bounce case: Rajpal Yadav says 'nobody is above law'

Actor Rajpal Yadav , who was recently released from Delhi 's Tihar Jail after a Delhi High Court ruling in a ₹9 crore check bounce case , has shared his experiences behind bars with The Indian Express. He thanked everyone who supported him during this difficult time and spoke about his demand for smoking zones in prison. The actor also revealed that many film celebrities had offered monetary help while he was imprisoned.

Prison reforms 'Some are there for 10-15 years for one mistake' Yadav revealed that the prisoners have been demanding a smoking area. He told the outlet, "The prisoners want it. I was just out, and I was being asked these questions, so I was a little dazed." "The people who are in jail... There is no one above the law." "Some are there for 10-15 years for one mistake that they made. 10-12 years have passed...They should be given a chance to make a new life for themselves."

Second chance 'Not everyone in there is a professional criminal' Yadav emphasized, "The government should look at their conduct and behavior." "Not everyone in there is a professional criminal. I felt that 10 percent people should be given a chance to live again." "I saw a lot of hope in people's eyes, so I prayed. I am not an authority, and this is not a political thing, but I can pray."

Legal proceedings 'I am that seed who has been nurtured by everyone' Yadav revealed that many in the film industry came forward to help him. "Bahut bahut naman, thank you very much. I am that seed who has been nurtured by everyone in this country for the past 30 years." "There is a very long list of people who have been with us for 25-30 years. Thanks to them too. They won't come through social media, but I know they are with me."

