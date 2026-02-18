'Paisa unki marzi...': Rajpal Yadav requests work after bail

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who was recently released from Delhi's Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore check bounce case, has appealed to the film industry for work. Speaking to India TV after his release, he thanked supporters and made an emotional plea for meaningful roles in films. "Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka," he said.

Support acknowledgment Yadav thanks Bollywood for support The Khatta Meetha star noted that money was secondary to artists like him, and he simply wanted to keep working. Yadav also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from fans and industry colleagues alike. Reports suggested celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Sonu Sood had backed the comedy star. His manager Goldie had earlier confirmed to SCREEN that several Bollywood stars had offered assistance during this challenging period.

Press conference He will hold press conference soon to clarify everything In a conversation with PTI, the actor said that he will hold a press conference soon to share his side of the story. "All legal matters are before the High Court. As the case is sub judice, I do not wish to comment and I fully respect the court's decisions." "Within the next few days, we will hold a press conference and answer all questions honestly," he added.

Prison insights Yadav appeals to Delhi authorities regarding inmates During his time in jail, Yadav interacted with many inmates and felt that some of them deserved a second chance at life. He appealed to Delhi authorities to consider giving another opportunity to around 10% of the nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail. "If some of the harsher colonial-era rules could be eased... I believe it would bring more positivity and help them reconnect with the mainstream," he told India TV.

