Rajpal Yadav marks new beginnings, launches YouTube channel

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who was recently granted interim bail in a check- bounce case, has announced the launch of his official YouTube channel . The actor took to social media to share a video message about this new venture. In the video, he said, "My YouTube channel is being launched from today, and the name of this channel is Rajpal Naurang Yadav."

Channel's mission 'Healthy entertainment for good blood circulation' Yadav further explained the purpose of his YouTube channel. He said, "The mission of the Rajpal Naurang Yadav YouTube channel is only that children, old, young, everyone should have the same entertainment. A lot of healthy entertainment for good blood circulation." "This channel is yours, enjoy it, share it a lot, subscribe," he added.

Gratitude message Thank you for your love and support: Yadav After his release from Tihar Jail, Yadav took to social media to thank his fans. He posted a simple yet heartfelt message in Hindi that read, "Dil se aap sabhi ka bahut bahut dhanyavad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)." The actor is known for his roles in comedy films such as De Dana Dan, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Chup Chup Ke. He will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, releasing on April 10.

Advertisement