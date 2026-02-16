Rajpal Yadav granted interim bail in ₹9cr check-bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail in the ₹9cr debt and check-bounce case on Monday. The Delhi High Court ordered Yadav's release from Tihar Jail after the bail hearing was resumed at 3:00pm on Monday. Earlier in the day, the bench gave Yadav's team time till 3:00pm to collect and submit ₹1.5cr as a demand draft to secure his release.

Details He has been asked to submit passport According to ABP Live, Yadav was granted bail to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. The bench has asked the Hungama actor to submit his passport, and the matter has been set for further hearing on March 18. After surrendering to authorities on February 5, Yadav was put up in Tihar Jail. However, soon after the news spread, many Bollywood celebrities voiced their support.

Support Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn helped Actor Sonu Sood led the brigade supporting the comedy actor. He not only tweeted about signing Yadav in his next, but also urged other industry people to help the Chup Chup Ke star. Later reports suggested that superstars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn had also helped Yadav. His wife, Radha, spoke to the media to thank the many industry insiders who supported them.

