Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar jail in cheque bounce case
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has turned himself in at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court refused to give him more time in cheque bounce cases.
The case, filed by M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd, involved bounced cheques worth several crores and non-repayment.
Yadav and his wife were convicted back in 2018, and Yadav was given a six-month jail sentence, which was upheld in 2019.
Court's strong words on Yadav's behavior
The court had paused Yadav's conviction in June 2024 to let him settle the payments, but he kept missing deadlines.
He recently offered part payment and a repayment plan, but Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma wasn't convinced—saying "The law rewards its compliance, not its contempt."—and ordered that he surrender before any more hearings could happen.