Rajpal Yadav surrenders to Tihar jail in cheque bounce case Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has turned himself in at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court refused to give him more time in cheque bounce cases.

The case, filed by M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd, involved bounced cheques worth several crores and non-repayment.

Yadav and his wife were convicted back in 2018, and Yadav was given a six-month jail sentence, which was upheld in 2019.