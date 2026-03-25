'Indebted to...people': Rajpal Yadav opens up about overwhelming support
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav opened up about his recent legal troubles and time in jail to Hindustan Times. He was sent to Tihar Jail in February over a ₹9cr check-bounce case. However, he was granted bail after he repaid part of the debt. Yadav said he feels reborn and has been emotionally overwhelmed by the support he received during this challenging period.
Emotional support
'People prayed for me, others supported me...'
Yadav expressed his gratitude toward those who stood by him during his legal troubles. He said, "When you are stuck in a situation, and at that point, the people for whom you have been working for 20 years stand by you." "People prayed for me, others supported me with tan, mann, dhan... That made me a hundred years younger." "I feel I am (now) indebted to so many people from around the world who wished well for me."
Survival instinct
Yadav says, 'I'm a fighter'
Yadav also recalled, "I have seen death from up close. I almost drowned in the Ganga. At that point, I told myself to keep fighting, to try to surface." "I'm a fighter. In my life, I got sympathy and love from my family and so many other families in the world." "So much the world and Indian cinema have given me, it keeps me fighting."
Career focus
About 'Bhooth Bangla'
Yadav is now looking forward to his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla, which releases on April 10. The horror-comedy also stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Priyadarshan, who is returning to Bollywood after over a decade, the film marks Yadav's return to the big screen after his recent legal troubles.