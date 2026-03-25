'Indebted to...people': Rajpal Yadav opens up about overwhelming support

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav opened up about his recent legal troubles and time in jail to ﻿Hindustan Times. He was sent to Tihar Jail in February over a ₹9cr check-bounce case. However, he was granted bail after he repaid part of the debt. Yadav said he feels reborn and has been emotionally overwhelmed by the support he received during this challenging period.

Emotional support 'People prayed for me, others supported me...' Yadav expressed his gratitude toward those who stood by him during his legal troubles. He said, "When you are stuck in a situation, and at that point, the people for whom you have been working for 20 years stand by you." "People prayed for me, others supported me with tan, mann, dhan... That made me a hundred years younger." "I feel I am (now) indebted to so many people from around the world who wished well for me."

Survival instinct Yadav says, 'I'm a fighter' Yadav also recalled, "I have seen death from up close. I almost drowned in the Ganga. At that point, I told myself to keep fighting, to try to surface." "I'm a fighter. In my life, I got sympathy and love from my family and so many other families in the world." "So much the world and Indian cinema have given me, it keeps me fighting."

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