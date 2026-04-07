'Hurting Saurabh means...': Rajpal Yadav defends journalist after debt joke

Actor Rajpal Yadav has defended co-hosts Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan after a recent controversy at the Chetak Screen Awards. During the event, journalist Dwivedi made a quip about Yadav's ongoing legal troubles with a ₹9 crore check bounce case. Many social media users criticized the awards show host for his insensitive comment. On Tuesday, Yadav released a video on X to clarify his stance on the matter.

Clarification Dwivedi's joke was part of a skit, says Yadav In his video, Yadav explained that the joke was part of a skit discussing global economic fluctuations and conflicts. He said in Hindi, "We tried to create a general skit around such topics...sometimes their meaning doesn't reach the audience in the intended way." He added, "Saurabh and Zakir are like my younger brothers. They have always respected me and are very close to my heart."

Appeal 'Please don't criticize him unnecessarily' Yadav said, "Saurabh has even stood in support of me and applauded me in the auditoriums. So please, don't criticize him unnecessarily or write negative things that may hurt him." "Hurting Saurabh means hurting me. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir, and I love all of you - I am here because of you," he added.

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Quote So, what was said at the award show? While Yadav spoke of fluctuating currencies across the world during a segment at the awards, Dwivedi reminded him of his debt case. He said, "Rajpal bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain." Although the Bhooth Bangla actor laughed off the jibe, netizens found it to be in poor taste. Comedian Khan was Dwivedi's co-host.

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Support Salman Khan reacted to the controversy Salman Khan also reacted to the controversy. He reminded Yadav of his notable work in the industry and told him to focus on work. He wrote on X, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega." Yadav thanked the superstar for the support.