Rajpal Yadav urges film federation to create standardized investment fund

Yadav's push comes after years of legal trouble over a loan for his movie Ata Pata Laapata. The original ₹5 crore loan from businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal has been reported as ₹9 crore, while Yadav's lawyer said it reached ₹10.40 crore with interest. Yadav called it a "ghar ka maamla" (family matter), but things got messy when cheques bounced and court cases followed.

Why better rules are needed

Yadav faced cheque-bounce allegations and court proceedings after seven cheques bounced, and even though he's paid back some money, most of the debt remains.

The court denied him relief this February because he broke nearly 20 promises to pay up.

He's hoping better rules can help others avoid similar drama.