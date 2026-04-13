Rajpal Yadav recalls being replaced by Irrfan in 'Billu'

Veteran actor Rajpal Yadav , who has been a part of Bollywood for over 25 years, recently opened up about his career choices. In an interview with Zoom, he revealed that he was initially considered for the lead role in Billu (originally titled Billu Barber), but was later replaced by Irrfan Khan . Eventually, Yadav played the role of Budbudiya in Priyadarshan 's comedy-drama.

Role reversal Yadav on 'Billu' and 'Om Shanti Om' Yadav said, "I was supposed to play a titular role in the film Billu. However, I was later given a different role, and Irrfan bhai did that character." "He was amazing as Billu." In the same interview, Yadav also revealed that he had turned down Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om over a misunderstanding.

Miscommunication Miscommunication between Yadav and Khan Yadav recalled the incident on the sets of Billu, where he learned about the confusion. He said, "Bobby (Juhi Chawla's brother) told me that I said no to a role in Om Shanti Om due to a time issue. I didn't have any idea about it." "I was presented negatively in front of Shah Rukh bhai. There was a miscommunication between us." "However, he didn't keep it in his mind and hugged me tightly on Billu's set."

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