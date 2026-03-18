Rajpal Yadav's jail sentence on hold until April 1
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav and his wife were convicted for bouncing seven checks tied to a 2010 loan for their film Ata Pata Laapata.
After being sentenced to six months in jail back in 2018, Rajpal's conviction was put on hold by the Delhi High Court in March 2026, but only if he kept up with payments.
Here's why
The court took back that suspension this February after Rajpal missed several payments, even though he'd already paid ₹75 lakh.
He surrendered to Tihar Jail and was granted interim bail on February 16 after depositing ₹1.5 crore and complying with bail conditions, including a ₹1 lakh bail bond and a surety.
Thanks to his recent payments and following court orders, the sentence was ordered to remain on hold until March 18, 2026 (and was further extended on March 18 to April 1, 2026), though he still owes ₹1.35 crore per case, with the next hearing set for that date.