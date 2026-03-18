Rajpal Yadav's jail sentence on hold until April 1

Here's why

The court took back that suspension this February after Rajpal missed several payments, even though he'd already paid ₹75 lakh.

He surrendered to Tihar Jail and was granted interim bail on February 16 after depositing ₹1.5 crore and complying with bail conditions, including a ₹1 lakh bail bond and a surety.

Thanks to his recent payments and following court orders, the sentence was ordered to remain on hold until March 18, 2026 (and was further extended on March 18 to April 1, 2026), though he still owes ₹1.35 crore per case, with the next hearing set for that date.