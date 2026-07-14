Raju debuts as director with 'Ekasekalu' streaming on ETV Win

The film pokes fun at industry quirks, like aging stars calling all the shots, wild financial demands, and pairing older actors with much younger leads.

Prudhvi Raj plays the superstar whose whims run the show, while Hriday Ranjan is the sidelined director.

Ekasekalu started as a short concept but grew into a mini feature during brainstorming; it was shot in just four days with an indie vibe.

Sandhya Raju sees this as a creative experiment meant to entertain without targeting anyone personally.