Raju misnames Kapoor as Singh at 'Ramayana' pre-release in Hyderabad
Entertainment
At the big Ramayana pre-release in Hyderabad, producer Dil Raju accidentally called Ranbir Kapoor Ranveer Singh while complimenting him on stage.
He quickly caught his mistake and apologized to Ranbir and corrected himself, but the moment blew up online, with users calling it an honest mistake and making comparisons between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' releases November 5 2026
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The epic is coming in two parts: Part one drops worldwide on November 5, 2026, and Part two arrives Diwali 2027.
Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey also have roles.