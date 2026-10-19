Raju to distribute 'Ramayana' in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Telugu filmmaker Dil Raju is set to distribute the much-awaited epic Ramayana in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film promises a fresh take on the classic tale and hits theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026.
'Ramayana' scored by Rahman and Zimmer
Ramayana features Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey alongside its leads, with music by legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, so expect an epic soundtrack too.
The first part is called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. For Kerala audiences, AVA will handle distribution.
The second part drops on Diwali 2027, showing just how carefully the team is planning this big release across India.