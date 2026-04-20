Will 'Dhurandhar 3' happen? Rakesh Bedi reveals
What's the story
The Dhurandhar films, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, have been a massive hit, with audiences now calling for a third installment. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in the franchise, recently spoke to Zoom about the possibility of a third part. He said, "I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time."
Character revelation
'We knew it would create a ripple'
Spoilers ahead. Bedi also spoke about his character's big reveal in Dhurandhar 2, where Jamali is revealed to be an Indian spy in Pakistan. He said, "It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene." "We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience's perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed."
Box office success
Box office collection of the 2 films
The two-part spy thriller franchise has been a huge success at the box office, raking in over ₹3,000 crore globally. The first film, released in December 2025, earned around ₹1,300 crore worldwide and was a critical and commercial success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and broke several records, including becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,100 crore domestically. It has collected over ₹1,700 crore globally so far.
Star-studded lineup
About the franchise and its cast
The Dhurandhar franchise also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is set in early 2000s Pakistan, where Singh plays an Indian spy who dismantles terrorist gangs in Lyari. The sequel explores the backstory of Singh's character Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and his motivations for his mission. Despite stiff competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, it continues to hold steady at the box office.