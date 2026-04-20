Will 'Dhurandhar 3' happen? Rakesh Bedi reveals

The Dhurandhar films, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , have been a massive hit, with audiences now calling for a third installment. Actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in the franchise, recently spoke to Zoom about the possibility of a third part. He said, "I don't think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time."

Character revelation 'We knew it would create a ripple' Spoilers ahead. Bedi also spoke about his character's big reveal in Dhurandhar 2, where Jamali is revealed to be an Indian spy in Pakistan. He said, "It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it was like just another scene." "We knew that it would create a ripple. Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, hence, the audience's perspective to see Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed."

Box office success Box office collection of the 2 films The two-part spy thriller franchise has been a huge success at the box office, raking in over ₹3,000 crore globally. The first film, released in December 2025, earned around ₹1,300 crore worldwide and was a critical and commercial success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026 and broke several records, including becoming the first Hindi film to cross ₹1,100 crore domestically. It has collected over ₹1,700 crore globally so far.

Advertisement