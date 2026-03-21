Rakesh Roshan calls 'Dhurandhar' a revolution, stands by Aditya Dhar
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan just called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge a game-changer and urged fellow filmmakers to "pause and reset the fabric of cinema."
He praised the film's bold vision and called it a healthy revolution in storytelling, adding that he stood by Aditya and his success.
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as a spy taking on Pakistan's terror network, and it's already making waves.
Box office collection and cast of 'Dhurandhar'
Despite clashing with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Dhurandhar pulled in massive numbers: ₹102.55 crore on its first day (including ₹43 crore from paid previews).
Even with a dip on day two, its total hit ₹226.27 crore net in India by day two.
The film features an all-star cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, playing across 20,125 shows in five languages.