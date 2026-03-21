Rakesh Roshan calls 'Dhurandhar' a revolution, stands by Aditya Dhar Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan just called Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge a game-changer and urged fellow filmmakers to "pause and reset the fabric of cinema."

He praised the film's bold vision and called it a healthy revolution in storytelling, adding that he stood by Aditya and his success.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as a spy taking on Pakistan's terror network, and it's already making waves.