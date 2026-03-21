'Started new era in filmmaking': Rakesh Roshan lauds Aditya Dhar

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has praised Aditya Dhar 's latest directorial venture, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In a post on X, he called the film a "reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema." He added that Dhar has "started a new era in filmmaking" with this project.

Industry perspective 'Aditya Dhar has delivered beyond expectations' Roshan further stressed that the film's success should not be seen as a threat to other filmmakers, but a "healthy and much-needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment." "It was about time, and Aditya Dhar has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!"

Twitter Post Read Roshan's full post here .@AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/rBMMxcRPRY — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 20, 2026

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Film's reception Many actors have also praised 'Dhurandhar' sequel Since its release, Dhurandhar 2 has been lauded by several actors and directors. South Indian superstars such as Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Vijay Deverakonda have praised the film and its cast's performances. Bollywood actors like Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra have also taken to social media to commend the team for their work on this film.

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Box office success Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2' Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a massive hit at the box office. After its early paid preview shows on Wednesday, March 18, it crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, according to The Times of India. The film's all-India gross total is estimated to be around ₹267 crore, with an additional ₹64 crore from international markets. This brings its overall collection to an estimated ₹331 crore.