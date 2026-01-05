Next Article
Rakesh Roshan shuts down Rajat Bedi 'Krrish 4' rumors
Entertainment
Rakesh Roshan has cleared the air about Rajat Bedi's rumored role in Krrish 4, saying, "The news of Rajat Bedi acting in Krrish 4 is all false. There is no truth to any rumors."
The buzz started after Bedi's recent comeback in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025).
So, what's actually happening with 'Krrish 4?'
Krrish 4 is still in pre-production, and here's the cool part: Hrithik Roshan will be directing for the first time, with support from Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.
Shooting kicks off early this year.
Fans were hoping for a reunion
Rajat Bedi had played a memorable role in Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and even said fans would love to see him team up with Hrithik again.
But for now, it looks like that reunion isn't on the cards.