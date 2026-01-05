Rakesh Roshan shuts down Rajat Bedi 'Krrish 4' rumors

Krrish 4 is still in pre-production, and here's the cool part: Hrithik Roshan will be directing for the first time, with support from Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra . Shooting kicks off early this year.

Fans were hoping for a reunion

Rajat Bedi had played a memorable role in Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and even said fans would love to see him team up with Hrithik again.

But for now, it looks like that reunion isn't on the cards.