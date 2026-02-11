Rakhi Sawant calls Kapil's restaurant shooting 'cheap publicity stunt'

'Kapil Sharma goliyaan chalwa rahe hai...': Rakhi

Speaking with Filmygyan, Rakhi said, "Kapil Sharma apna restaurant hit karane ke liye goliyaan chalwa rahe hai," and wondered if Bishnoi's people were really involved or if it was just a stunt for attention.

She added, "Arey bhai tum publicity karo apne restaurant ko hit karne ke liye Canada mein."