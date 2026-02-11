Rakhi Sawant calls Kapil's restaurant shooting 'cheap publicity stunt'
Rakhi Sawant has accused comedian Kapil Sharma of faking a shooting at his Surrey, Canada restaurant for publicity and to defame Lawrence Bishnoi.
The July 2025 incident caused damage but no injuries.
'Kapil Sharma goliyaan chalwa rahe hai...': Rakhi
Speaking with Filmygyan, Rakhi said, "Kapil Sharma apna restaurant hit karane ke liye goliyaan chalwa rahe hai," and wondered if Bishnoi's people were really involved or if it was just a stunt for attention.
She added, "Arey bhai tum publicity karo apne restaurant ko hit karne ke liye Canada mein."
Meanwhile, Goldy Dhillon threatened action in Mumbai
Rakhi defended Bishnoi, asking, "Aap hamare bhai ko kyu badnaam kar rahe ho?" She called the alleged blame on the gang "cheap publicity."
Meanwhile, Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility online and threatened action in Mumbai.
Kapil thanked local authorities for their support after the incident.