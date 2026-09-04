'Wanted money': Rakhi Sawant reveals why she did 'Swayamwar'

Sawant said, "In Swayamwar, I was looking for a groom, but they got all the strugglers. They handpicked them."

"Love and all, I wasn't looking for it. I wanted to buy a house. So I did the Swayamwar. I wanted money in my bank."

She added, "I was thinking just about the money so I could buy a house in Lokhandwala."

"Get me hooked up with anyone. It's fake."