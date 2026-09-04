'Wanted money': Rakhi Sawant reveals why she did 'Swayamwar'
What's the story
In a recent episode of Relationshit Advice with Raunaq Rajani, actor Rakhi Sawant opened up about her participation in the reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. The show, which aired in 2009, featured Sawant meeting and interacting with 16 men before selecting one as her partner. However, she revealed that her primary motivation for joining the project was financial security and not love or marriage.
Financial focus
'They got all the strugglers'
Sawant said, "In Swayamwar, I was looking for a groom, but they got all the strugglers. They handpicked them."
"Love and all, I wasn't looking for it. I wanted to buy a house. So I did the Swayamwar. I wanted money in my bank."
She added, "I was thinking just about the money so I could buy a house in Lokhandwala."
"Get me hooked up with anyone. It's fake."
Confession
Sawant did not hear the script
The actor added, "I was living on rent. I am telling you the truth. I wanted a house. So, on one hand, the director and producer were telling me the script, but I was thinking about the money."
"I didn't even hear the script. How much money are you giving me? But I dated 16 guys on the show."
Show details
About 'Rakhi Ka Swayamwar'
On the show, Sawant was tasked with various challenges such as dancing, romantic gestures, and meeting the families of the contestants.
Ultimately, she chose Canada-based businessman Elesh Parujanwala as her partner.
The couple got engaged after the show but did not go ahead with their wedding.
The franchise returned in 2010 with Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, where several women competed to become Rahul Mahajan's wife.
At the end of the season, he wed Dimpy Ganguly, but they got divorced in 2015.