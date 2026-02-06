'Rakkasapuradhol' review: Raj B Shetty's thriller is engaging but uneven
"Rakkasapuradhol," a new Kannada crime thriller from first-time director Ravi Saranga, is out in theaters now.
The story follows Inspector Shiva (Raj B Shetty), an alcoholic cop returning from suspension, as strange murders begin in the usually quiet village of Rakkasapura—right after a mysterious incident at the temple.
Shetty carries the film on his shoulders
Raj B Shetty shines as the troubled Inspector Shiva, and the supporting cast (Anirudh Bhat, Archana Kottige, Gopalkrishna Deshpande) add depth.
However, some characters feel underdeveloped.
A mixed bag of a film
The mix of crime investigation and supernatural elements keeps things interesting, but some critics noted a weak start, hammy performances and technical issues.
One review called it suspenseful but said it was let down by "amateurish direction."
Overall: worth a watch if you like thrillers with a twist—just don't expect perfection.