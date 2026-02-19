'Rakshasa' trailer: Tension builds as crocodile attacks lead to investigation Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

The Rakshasa trailer just dropped on ZEE5, and it's got major suspense vibes.

Vijay Raghavendra plays Sub-Inspector Hanmappa, who's sent to the foggy banks of North Karnataka's Malaprabha River to figure out what's behind a string of crocodile attacks.

The trailer keeps things mysterious—lots of quiet tension and hints that there's more going on than meets the eye.