'Rakshasa' trailer: Tension builds as crocodile attacks lead to investigation
The Rakshasa trailer just dropped on ZEE5, and it's got major suspense vibes.
Vijay Raghavendra plays Sub-Inspector Hanmappa, who's sent to the foggy banks of North Karnataka's Malaprabha River to figure out what's behind a string of crocodile attacks.
The trailer keeps things mysterious—lots of quiet tension and hints that there's more going on than meets the eye.
Expect a deep dive into local folklore and superstitions
As Hanmappa digs deeper, he finds himself tangled in village rumors and some seriously spooky folklore and cult rituals.
The show seems ready to blur the line between what people believe and what's actually true—so expect some mind games along with the scares.
The show is adapted from the Tamil series 'Vilangu'
Rakshasa is directed by Suhan Prasad and co-written by Apoorv Kumar, with a cast including Mayuri Kyatari and Avinash. It drops February 20 on ZEE5 Kannada.
Fun fact: it's adapted from the Tamil series Vilangu but brings its own local flavor from Karnataka into the mix.