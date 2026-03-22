Rakul calls Ranveer-Aditya's 'Dhurandhar' a 'masterpiece'
Rakul Preet Singh just called Dhurandhar: The Revenge a "masterpiece" and "world class cinema" on social media, giving major props to director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh for his double role.
She summed it up with, No one like you, showing real appreciation for the film's craft and emotion.
Shetty also praised the film
Her post drew reactions from other celebrities. Rishab Shetty chimed in too, praising the film's gripping storytelling and Sanjay Dutt's performance.
With all this buzz, the sequel (out March 19, 2026) is getting even more attention from movie lovers.
More about the film
Ranveer plays two characters (Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari) who go undercover to infiltrate Lyari town gangs as part of Operation Dhurandhar.
The cast also features Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt.