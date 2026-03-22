Rakul calls Ranveer-Aditya's 'Dhurandhar' a 'masterpiece' Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh just called Dhurandhar: The Revenge a "masterpiece" and "world class cinema" on social media, giving major props to director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh for his double role.

She summed it up with, No one like you, showing real appreciation for the film's craft and emotion.