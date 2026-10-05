'Heartbreaking': Rakul clarifies she'd nothing to do with I-T searches
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has responded to the recent Income Tax Department searches in Mumbai, which are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected financial irregularities in the film industry. In her statement, she denied any involvement in illegal foreign remittances and clarified that the search was not related to her.
Statement
'Self-styled online reporters sensationalizing news...'
Singh said, "It's heartbreaking to see that there's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalize the news without verifying facts."
She added, "The search was not pertaining to me," and emphasized her Armed Forces background and entry into the film industry without any godfather.
Tax compliance
Singh clarifies her tax compliance
Singh also clarified her tax compliance, saying she has been paying her dues since the age of 20.
"I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house," she said.
She stated that no one has ever gifted her property and she doesn't accept expensive gifts as a matter of principle.
Request for retraction
Urges media to retract false reports
Singh concluded her statement by urging publications and individuals who published what she called "false, malicious and speculative reports" to retract them and clarify the facts.
She said, "I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts."
Media pressures
'Commercial pressures should not come at the expense of facts'
Acknowledging the "commercial pressures" faced by media organizations, Singh said such pressures should not come at the expense of accuracy or an individual's reputation.
"I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood," she added.
Investigation details
I-T searches at around 12 locations linked to Singh
On September 28, the Mumbai Income Tax Department conducted searches at around 12 locations reportedly linked to Singh, her father-in-law and producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios, associated with producer Kumar Mangat Pathak.
The searches were part of a probe into suspected irregularities involving film financing and overseas transactions.
However, no specific amount or charge has been publicly announced by the authorities.