'Human error': Ram Charan apologizes for calling Bumrah a 'footballer'

Superstar Ram Charan recently found himself in a pickle after he mistakenly referred to ace cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as a "footballer" during the music launch event of his upcoming film, Peddi. The slip-up didn't go unnoticed and soon became a hot topic on social media, with fans commenting on it and even creating memes. Charan has now apologized for his mistake.

Event details What happened during the event? During the Bhopal event, Charan was asked to describe some of India's biggest cricket stars in a few words. He called Sachin Tendulkar's career a "long legendary run," MS Dhoni "calm and cool," Virat Kohli "fire," and Rohit Sharma "everybody's man." When the host mentioned Bumrah, Charan said, "Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football, and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho, you are taking football to new heights. Love you sir."

Apology issued Charan apologized to Bumrah on social media After the event, Charan took to social media to apologize for the mix-up. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Uff... I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd." "I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot."

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Another slip-up Charan made another error on stage Apart from the Bumrah blunder, Charan also mistakenly addressed the people of Bhopal as residents of Bihar during his interaction with the crowd. This second slip-up was corrected by the host on stage, but it didn't stop social media users from reacting to both blunders. The actor's double gaffe has sparked fresh chatter online. One fan commented, "Boom boom Bumrah is a footballer in a parallel universe," while another said, "He has always had these funny issues."

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