Ram Charan kicks off dubbing for 'Peddi'
Entertainment
Ram Charan has kicked off dubbing for Peddi, a Telugu sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
The buzz is real—Charan even shared a fun studio moment with the director while vibing to the film's first released song "Chikri/Chikiri Chikri," composed by A.R. Rahman.
The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and more, with filming taking place in Hyderabad and a Delhi schedule that wrapped up in late February.
When and where to watch 'Peddi'
Peddi was pushed from its original March date but is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026.
After its run in theaters, you'll be able to catch it on Netflix—so whether you're team big screen or couch streaming, you're covered!