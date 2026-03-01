Ram Charan kicks off dubbing for 'Peddi' Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Ram Charan has kicked off dubbing for Peddi, a Telugu sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The buzz is real—Charan even shared a fun studio moment with the director while vibing to the film's first released song "Chikri/Chikiri Chikri," composed by A.R. Rahman.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and more, with filming taking place in Hyderabad and a Delhi schedule that wrapped up in late February.