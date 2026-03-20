Ram Charan praises Ranveer's performance in 'Dhurandhar 2': Read now
Ram Charan just gave a big shoutout to Ranveer Singh for his intense performance in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and released on March 19, is getting lots of love from both critics and audiences.
Charan posted on X, calling the direction "truly remarkable" and Ranveer's acting delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout.
Meanwhile, on box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 picks up right where the original left off, bringing back high stakes with a star-studded cast: think R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
It's not just winning hearts; it smashed box office records with ₹102.55 crore net on opening day across over 21,000 shows (with Hindi occupancy at nearly 60%).
Including previews, it reached ₹145.55 crore net—making it one of the biggest Hindi film openings lately.