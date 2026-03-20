Ram Charan praises Ranveer's performance in 'Dhurandhar 2': Read now

Meanwhile, on box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 picks up right where the original left off, bringing back high stakes with a star-studded cast: think R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

It's not just winning hearts; it smashed box office records with ₹102.55 crore net on opening day across over 21,000 shows (with Hindi occupancy at nearly 60%).

Including previews, it reached ₹145.55 crore net—making it one of the biggest Hindi film openings lately.