Ram Charan resumes 'Peddi' shoot after accident; release date intact
Entertainment
Ram Charan is back in action on the set of his sports drama Peddi after a minor accident left him with four stitches above his eye.
Thankfully, the injury didn't affect his eye, and filming in Hyderabad is moving ahead as planned.
The team has cleared up any rumors about delays: Peddi is still on track for its April 30, 2026 release.
More on the film and its cast
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu alongside Charan, Peddi's production hasn't missed a beat.
The much-awaited teaser drops on March 27 (Charan's birthday) and a behind-the-scenes video from the dubbing studio has already gone viral, giving fans a peek at Charan's dedication to the role.