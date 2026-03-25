Ram Charan resumes 'Peddi' shoot after accident; release date intact Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Ram Charan is back in action on the set of his sports drama Peddi after a minor accident left him with four stitches above his eye.

Thankfully, the injury didn't affect his eye, and filming in Hyderabad is moving ahead as planned.

The team has cleared up any rumors about delays: Peddi is still on track for its April 30, 2026 release.