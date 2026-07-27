Ram Charan successfully undergoes hand surgery in Coimbatore
What's the story
Actor Ram Charan has successfully undergone hand surgery and is on the road to recovery, reported HT City. The actor had recently left fans worried after he was spotted at the airport with his family, reportedly heading to Coimbatore for treatment. Now, sources close to the development have confirmed that he was operated on at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.
Injury details
The actor was injured while shooting for an action sequence
Charan sustained the injury while shooting for an action sequence in his upcoming film.
Following the incident, he underwent a medical evaluation and was advised to go under the knife to ensure proper recovery and avoid any long-term complications.
The source told HT City, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically."
Official update pending
No official statement from Charan or his team yet
Despite the successful surgery and positive recovery news, neither Charan nor his team has issued an official statement regarding the same.
The actor was last seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, co-starring Boman Irani and Janhvi Kapoor.
Up next, he will collaborate with director Sukumar on RC 17. It is likely to go on floors later this year.