'Peddi' review: Ram Charan leads uneven sports drama

After repeated delays, Ram Charan 's sports drama Peddi was finally released on Thursday. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor , Shiva Rajkumar, Ravi Kishan , Boman Irani, and Divyenndu, among others. An uneven, messy drama that aspires to address important themes, Peddi is bogged down by its muddled screenplay and overlong runtime. Here's our review of Peddi (Hindi).

Plot Follows an incredibly gifted sportsman in Andhra Pradesh Peddi, which explores casteism and untouchability, follows the titular protagonist (Charan), a laborer in Andhra Pradesh. A cricketer par excellence, he gradually pivots into wrestling and sprinting to earn respect not just for himself, but also for his downtrodden village. However, when a leg injury cuts short his sports career, he's forced to explore other avenues. Meanwhile, Kapoor plays his love interest, Achiyamma.

#1 Charan fully immerses himself in the role If Peddi is somewhat watchable, the credit goes to Charan's phenomenal acting. The idea of a man seeking dignity and a respectable place in society through athletic glory is interesting. Charan's jaw-dropping physical transformation underlines his commitment to the role, and the entire film rests on his shoulders. In particular, watch out for his emotional speech during the climax.

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#2 Other memorable characters in 'Peddi' Sana's ambition is evident in all sports scenes, and he recreates the vigor, tension, and adrenaline of competitive matches. Rajkumar, who plays Peddi's wrestling coach, enjoys a meaty role, and he and Charan work in incredible sync. An unrecognizable Jagapathi Babu, the movie's emotional anchor, turns in another compelling performance as a man who puts his life on the line for his community.

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#3 Kapoor gets worst character of her career It's 2026, and Telugu filmmakers are still wondering how to treat women as humans. Kapoor is thoroughly sexualized and objectified; Achiyamma's sexual harassment is played for laughs, and her character has zero bearing on the story. Barring her, there are no other women to be seen anywhere (Peddi's mother gets some forgettable scenes). This is a man's world, and women have no place here.

#4 More on the above aspect Even before Peddi meets Achiyamma, he falls in "love" with her because "she has a lovely waist." Sana's camera is obsessed with Kapoor's waist, bosom, and navel, which stare at you constantly each time she's on screen. One wonders whether Charan and Kapoor had no say in such revolting scenes. The male gaze has never been more nauseating.

#5 A needlessly long runtime With an exhausting runtime of over three hours, Peddi demands utmost patience and trust from you. What's with star vehicles and their bladder-testing runtimes? With a scattershot screenplay that blossoms only during sports scenes and collapses otherwise, Sana struggles more than he succeeds. Peddi is no less than a demigod, and despite his glaring flaws, Sana is adamant that you worship him.