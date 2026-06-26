Ram Charan's 'Peddi' sees jump: Can it cross ₹300cr domestically?
What's the story
The Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has witnessed a 14.3% increase in its India net earnings (₹0.8 crore) on Thursday (Day 22), taking its global total to an impressive ₹333.78 crore. The film has raked in ₹280.88 crore gross from India and an additional ₹52.9 crore gross from international markets, per Sacnilk. This marks a significant achievement for the film, as it builds hope that the India gross will cross the ₹300 crore milestone.
Consistent performance
'Peddi' is in its 4th week in theaters
Despite being in its fourth week (starting on Friday), Peddi has managed to maintain a steady audience turnout. On Day 22, the film was screened across 1,308 shows in India. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 19.65% on Thursday, indicating that fans are still flocking to theaters for this blockbuster hit. The film had concluded its opening week with ₹193.55 crore in India net collections and followed it with ₹34.45 crore during the second week!
Box office success
India net and backlash regarding Kapoor's portrayal
It had collected ₹9.4 crore in its third week. And, the India net collection stands at ₹237.4 crore. The sports film's consistent performance over the weeks is a testament to its strong storyline and compelling performances by Charan and Kapoor, among others. Although the makers received backlash for the overt sexualization of Kapoor's character, director Buchi Babu Sana acknowledged the criticism and apologized for it. Then, the film was re-edited, too.