Ram Charan's 'Peddi' sees jump: Can it cross ₹300cr domestically?

Consistent performance

'Peddi' is in its 4th week in theaters

Despite being in its fourth week (starting on Friday), Peddi has managed to maintain a steady audience turnout. On Day 22, the film was screened across 1,308 shows in India. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 19.65% on Thursday, indicating that fans are still flocking to theaters for this blockbuster hit. The film had concluded its opening week with ₹193.55 crore in India net collections and followed it with ₹34.45 crore during the second week!