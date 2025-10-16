Next Article
Ram Charan-Sukumar's film delayed; here's why
Entertainment
Ram Charan is reuniting with director Sukumar for a new film, tentatively called #RC17.
The shoot was supposed to start in February 2026 but will now begin in April, right after Charan wraps up his current movie, Peddi, which finishes filming in January.
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Peddi'
Peddi is a village cricket drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Janhvi Kapoor. A viral behind-the-scenes clip of Charan dancing on a cliff has already hyped fans.
The film reportedly landed a massive ₹130 crore OTT deal. Once Peddi is done, Charan will jump into #RC17.