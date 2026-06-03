Ram Charan addresses buzz around his fan-favorite bodyguard

Ram Charan , the star of the upcoming sports drama Peddi , has humorously reacted to the unexpected fame of his bodyguard Kevin Kunta. During a promotional interview with ABP, he joked about how quickly Kunta had become popular among fans. "Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko," said Charan.

Actor's quip Charan's 'biscuit, chocolate' bribe for Kunta Charan added, "Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei they might bribe him." The actor explained that the attention had reached a point where he was jokingly "restricting" Kunta from going out freely. He further clarified that Kunta has actually been with the family for around four years and is familiar with their personal routines.

Bodyguard's profile Who is Kunta? Kunta is a professional mixed martial arts fighter from Gambia in West Africa, currently based in Florence, Italy. His calm demeanor and striking appearance at public events have only added to the curiosity around him. He has a modest following online, with his fighting records also available on Tapology under the name Abdou Kadirr Sowe.

Advertisement