Ram Charan, Upasana introduce twins at family naming ceremony

Meaning of names

The twins' names are deeply rooted in family tradition.

The Shiva part is inspired by Chiranjeevi's birth name Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad and symbolizes inner strength and spiritual depth, while Ram comes from Ram Charan's name and reflects righteousness and compassion.

Anveera Devi reflects fearlessness and resilience, inspired by blessings from Kanaka Durga Devi.

The couple said they're grateful for their elders' guidance in choosing such meaningful names.