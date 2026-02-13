Ram Charan, Upasana introduce twins at family naming ceremony
Ram Charan and Upasana just introduced their newborn twins—Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela—at a warm family naming ceremony in Hyderabad.
Chiranjeevi shared the first photos from the event, which was attended by close family members, including both sets of grandparents, and featured floral decorations.
Meaning of names
The twins' names are deeply rooted in family tradition.
The Shiva part is inspired by Chiranjeevi's birth name Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad and symbolizes inner strength and spiritual depth, while Ram comes from Ram Charan's name and reflects righteousness and compassion.
Anveera Devi reflects fearlessness and resilience, inspired by blessings from Kanaka Durga Devi.
The couple said they're grateful for their elders' guidance in choosing such meaningful names.
Three generations in 1 photo
The official photo captured three generations together—Ram Charan holding his older daughter Klin Kaara, while Chiranjeevi and Surekha cradled the twins.
Ram Charan summed up the mood: he said elders were part of the naming journey.