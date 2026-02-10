Ram Charan, Upasana welcome twins: Boy and girl born Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela just became parents to twins—a boy and a girl—on January 31, 2026.

The delivery happened at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, timed to coincide with a muhurat starting at 11:30pm as suggested by astrologer Mahesh Bang for good luck.

Upasana later posted a video sharing the story behind the timing and prayers from their energy alchemist Ranadheer.