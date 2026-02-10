Ram Charan, Upasana welcome twins: Boy and girl born
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela just became parents to twins—a boy and a girl—on January 31, 2026.
The delivery happened at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, timed to coincide with a muhurat starting at 11:30pm as suggested by astrologer Mahesh Bang for good luck.
Upasana later posted a video sharing the story behind the timing and prayers from their energy alchemist Ranadheer.
Third child for the couple
Charan and Upasana, who is vice-chairperson of Apollo Charity, are married.
Now parents of three, Charan said, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude."
Other family members, friends congratulate the couple
Charan's dad Chiranjeevi called it "a moment of pure joy and divine blessing" for the family.
Upasana also shared her happiness online, asking fans to protect their kids' safety.
Actor Allu Arjun joined in congratulating them on their double joy.