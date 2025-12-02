Ram Gopal Varma drops cast reveal for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Why does this matter?

This film brings Bajpayee and Varma together again since Satya, making it a big deal for movie buffs.

The story flips the usual idea of safety by showing what happens when even police are scared—think haunted police station meets dark comedy.

With its blend of horror, humor, and VFX, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun-filled horror film that terrifies you.

If you're into fresh takes on classic genres or just love seeing legends reunite, this one's worth keeping an eye on.