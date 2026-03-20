RGV lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' calls it 'horror for all filmmakers'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised the recently released film Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar . He wrote on X , "The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema." He added that Dhurandhar 2 will soon put such films on a "ventilator." The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

New hero Varma on how the movie has reinvented filmmaking Varma said that Dhurandhar 2 will scare filmmakers who "worship the godly hero." The director wrote, "In #Dhurandhar2, @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable." "His heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrust upon the heads with eardrum-shattering music."

Action critique He also slammed filmmakers relying on unrealistic action sequences Varma also slammed filmmakers who rely on unrealistic action sequences. He continued, "#Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where Physics is a joke, and gravity is non-existent." "The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls, survive explosions that would vaporise cities, and still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders, will be hunted and killed by the new audience."

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