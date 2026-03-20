RGV lauds 'Dhurandhar 2,' calls it 'horror for all filmmakers'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised the recently released film Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. He wrote on X, "The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema." He added that Dhurandhar 2 will soon put such films on a "ventilator." The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.
New hero
Varma on how the movie has reinvented filmmaking
Varma said that Dhurandhar 2 will scare filmmakers who "worship the godly hero." The director wrote, "In #Dhurandhar2, @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable." "His heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrust upon the heads with eardrum-shattering music."
Action critique
He also slammed filmmakers relying on unrealistic action sequences
Varma also slammed filmmakers who rely on unrealistic action sequences. He continued, "#Dhurandhar2 will terrify those who built their careers on action set pieces where Physics is a joke, and gravity is non-existent." "The scenes, where men are thrown fifty feet in the air, bounce off the ground like rubber balls, survive explosions that would vaporise cities, and still deliver punch dialogues while dusting their shoulders, will be hunted and killed by the new audience."
Filmmaker's warning
Warning for filmmakers working on similar projects
Varma ended his note with a warning for filmmakers who are working on similar projects. He wrote, "If the makers of those kinds of films, which are already under production, or about to start shooting, don't go back to their drawing boards and exorcise themselves by watching #Dhurandhar2 multiple times, even GOD can't save their SPIRITS." The movie was released on March 19.