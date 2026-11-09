Ram Gopal Varma calls 'Ramayana' 'devotional force' in glowing review
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared a detailed review of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film, Ramayana. He praised the storytelling, visual treatment, and performances of the lead actors in his post on X. He called it a "devotional force" and also lauded the character development of Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor).
Film analysis
'Not a devotional film...': Varma
In his lengthy post, Varma offered a philosophical interpretation of the film, suggesting that its portrayal of Lord Ram transcends conventional depictions.
He wrote, "The Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force."
"The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it."
Performance highlights
Varma lauded Kapoor's performance
Varma particularly lauded the performances of Kapoor, Yash, and Anupam Kher.
He highlighted a scene where Lord Ram stands alone in an empty ashram after Sita's abduction.
Praising Kapoor's ability to convey grief without excessive dialogue, Varma wrote that the camera lingers on him long enough to show how "grief has already been converted into a arithmetic."
"The violence is not spectacle. It is the clarity of consequences," he added.
Actor insights
Yash's Ravana also impressed Varma
The director also praised Yash's performance as Ravana.
He wrote, "Yash does not play opposition. He plays the mind that has already accepted what it decided to destroy. In the long confrontation before the final night...he does not raise his voice. He simply states the price."
"The face never flinches. The body never shifts."
Twitter Post
'Not a devotional film, a devotional force'
The #Ramayana is not a devotional film. It is a devotional force.The hero is not a blue god floating above the story. He is a man who has already seen the end of the world and still willfully chooses to walk into it.— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026
The rise is not of a kingdom. It is of a mind that challenges…
Final thoughts
'Treat negative critics as barking street dogs': Varma
Concluding his post, Varma expressed gratitude to the team. He also had a strong message for potential critics.
Urging the film's team not to be disheartened by negative reviews, he wrote, "Treat any and all negative critics of this film as barking street dogs against the elephantine effort you all put in to create this magnifique piece of WONDER."
In a follow-up post, Varma also praised producer Namit Malhotra, writing, "His name will live as long as Ramayana will live."
Twitter Post
RGV gushes over producer Malhotra
Among all the Ramanayas I have read , heard and seen, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana rises miles above the others who now feel like just a few inches tall in comparison ..In the days to come , all the other authors and makers whoever wrote or whatever they did throughout the ages…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 9, 2026