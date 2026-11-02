Ram Gopal Varma rejects blaming films after Andhra Pradesh attack
Entertainment
After a shocking classroom chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma spoke out against blaming movies for real-life violence.
He argued on X that holding films responsible is like blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings, saying it just doesn't add up.
Classroom attack sparks debate on films
The attack, where a 21-year-old allegedly targeted a 15-year-old girl in her classroom, has sparked fresh debate about how violent scenes in movies might affect young people.