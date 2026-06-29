Ram Pothineni's directorial debut 'RAPO23' goes on floors
What's the story
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has launched his most ambitious project to date, RAPO23. The film, which marks his directorial debut and is a psychological action thriller set in a neo-noir backdrop, was launched on Monday with a traditional pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. In addition to directing and acting in the film, Pothineni has also written its story.
Career milestone
Meet the technical team of 'RAPO23'
The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly launched Rapo Cinematics banner. It is also the highest-budget film of Pothineni's career so far. The technical team includes National Award-winning cinematographer Thiru, action choreographer Peter Hein, and production designer AS Prakash. The regular shoot of RAPO23 began on Monday, with Pothineni joining the sets along with the principal cast members.
Cast information
Nivetha Pethuraj likely to star in 'RAPO23'
While the full cast of RAPO23 is yet to be officially announced, reports suggest that Nivetha Pethuraj (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) will play the female lead. At the pooja ceremony, producer Krishna handed over the script to Pothineni, while veteran actor Murali Mohan switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot. PV Ravi Kishore sounded the clapboard, and Pothineni directed the first shot.