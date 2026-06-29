Ram Pothineni's directorial debut 'RAPO23' goes on floors

Career milestone

Meet the technical team of 'RAPO23'

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly launched Rapo Cinematics banner. It is also the highest-budget film of Pothineni's career so far. The technical team includes National Award-winning cinematographer Thiru, action choreographer Peter Hein, and production designer AS Prakash. The regular shoot of RAPO23 began on Monday, with Pothineni joining the sets along with the principal cast members.