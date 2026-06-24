Ram Shahane challenges FIR over murder charges against Chetan Chaudhary

Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal arrested

Chaudhary, 22, and his girlfriend, Siya Goyal, 20, were arrested for allegedly killing Agrawal at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Police say Chaudhary showed up first at the scene, wore a hoodie in 33 degrees Celsius heat, left his phone at home to avoid tracking, and exchanged thousands of calls with Goyal.

Both reportedly confessed during questioning.

The couple is now in police custody as investigators try to piece together what led to Agrawal's death.