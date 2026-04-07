Rama Rao and Neel reportedly pause 'NTRNeel' over new look Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

The much-awaited film NTRNeel, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is reportedly on hold.

Both star and director agreed that Jr NTR's new look didn't quite fit the next scenes, so they're taking a breather to get it right.

The team had just wrapped up major shoots in Jordan and at a temple near Shamshabad before this decision.