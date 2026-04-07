Rama Rao and Neel reportedly pause 'NTRNeel' over new look
Entertainment
The much-awaited film NTRNeel, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is reportedly on hold.
Both star and director agreed that Jr NTR's new look didn't quite fit the next scenes, so they're taking a breather to get it right.
The team had just wrapped up major shoots in Jordan and at a temple near Shamshabad before this decision.
'NTRNeel' June 25 release may shift
With this reported break, the original June 25, 2026, release might be pushed back.
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was rumored for the villain role but stepped away due to scheduling issues.
Rukmini Vasanth is likely joining as co-lead.
Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently appeared in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which is now streaming on Netflix as part of the YRF Spy Universe.