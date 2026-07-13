'Raakh' actor Ramandeep Yadav wraps JioHotstar's horror-comedy series

Actor's statement

Yadav is looking forward to stepping into a different world

Yadav expressed his gratitude for finishing another project soon after Raakh. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "The love and appreciation I received for the series has been very encouraging, and it gives me even more motivation to keep challenging myself as an actor." "One of the things I enjoy most about this profession is the opportunity to step into completely different worlds, and this horror comedy is exactly that."