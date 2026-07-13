'Raakh' actor Ramandeep Yadav wraps JioHotstar's horror-comedy series
What's the story
Actor Ramandeep Yadav has wrapped up the shoot for a new horror-comedy series on JioHotstar. The project comes after his acclaimed performance in Amazon Prime Video's Raakh. While details about the character and storyline are under wraps, this marks a departure from Yadav's previous work in intense dramas to a lighter genre. The series is currently in post-production with plans for a release later this year.
Actor's statement
Yadav is looking forward to stepping into a different world
Yadav expressed his gratitude for finishing another project soon after Raakh. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, "The love and appreciation I received for the series has been very encouraging, and it gives me even more motivation to keep challenging myself as an actor." "One of the things I enjoy most about this profession is the opportunity to step into completely different worlds, and this horror comedy is exactly that."
Genre exploration
Yadav's excitement for the project
Yadav further added, "Horror comedy has a unique rhythm, and striking the right balance between fear and comedy is something I'm really looking forward to learning through this process." "At this stage, I can't reveal much about my character or the story because the post-production is still on and we are aiming to release this year, but I can say that it's a project I'm extremely excited about."
Career progression
Actor hopes to make his mark in this new avatar
Yadav also spoke about his journey as an actor, saying it feels like his career is finally gaining momentum. "Every new project teaches me something new, and I feel fortunate that I'm getting opportunities to explore different genres back to back." He added he hopes audiences who appreciated him in Raakh will enjoy seeing him in a different avatar when the series releases. The title and full cast of the project are yet to be announced.